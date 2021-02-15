Son, 20, accused of fatally stabbing father for refusing to give him money
THIS weekend KZN police arrested a 20-year-old after his father was fatally stabbed following an altercation over money.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place in the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement in Chatsworth.
“It is alleged that an altercation occurred (after) the son had demanded money. The father refused, which resulted in the accused stabbing his father.”
Mbele said the suspect was arrested the following day and expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged for murder.
The acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya, commended the police for the arrest.
In a separate incident, a 22-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of a pensioner.
Sakhiseni Dlomo, 65, was killed on September 5 last year around 6pm, at his homestead in the Makhabeleni area of Kranskop.
“He was attacked by two unknown males who shot at him several times. The deceased was declared dead at the scene,” Mbele said.
Mbele said a case of murder had been opened at the Kranskop SAPS.
The suspect was arrested on Friday.
IOL