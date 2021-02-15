Son, 20, accused of fatally stabbing father for refusing to give him money

THIS weekend KZN police arrested a 20-year-old after his father was fatally stabbed following an altercation over money.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place in the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement in Chatsworth.

“It is alleged that an altercation occurred (after) the son had demanded money. The father refused, which resulted in the accused stabbing his father.”

Mbele said the suspect was arrested the following day and expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged for murder.

The acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya, commended the police for the arrest.