SONA2021: Poverty alleviation, jobs and healthcare on Gift of the Givers wish list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Thousands of South Africans across the country will be glued to their screens tomorrow evening when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address. Founder of the Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, hopes much consideration will be given to three key areas: health, hunger and unemployment. Sooliman said he hopes that the president will also look at boosting health systems around the country, in preparation of a possible third wave of the coronavirus. Sooliman said interventions to tackle the three areas are both practical and possible and can be done immediately. "Health facilities can start by employing unemployed doctors and take in nurses, physiotherapists and psychologists, for Covid-19 affects the mental health of health-care workers and the public in a huge way – this is job creation. “Government can also employee more teachers and police personnel in place of those who have lost their lives during the pandemic," he said.

He said these implementations will support the economy and play a vital role during Covid-19.

Sooliman said government could also look at digging boreholes in the Eastern Cape to help those living in drought-stricken parts of the province.

He said another aspect government could look at is the fuel levy, which has impacted hugely on the average man's pocket.

Sooliman called on Ramaphosa to consider having gardens established in many schools and communities. He said various government stakeholders could come together to help people build and look after their own gardens.

Gift of the Givers has been involved in a number of outreach and relief efforts across the community in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which in South Africa has claimed the lives of almost 47 000 people.

In their most recent effort, they donated supplies to desperate families in Cape Town. They have also donated food packs, hygiene packs and blankets to residents in Kuruman.

In Graaf Reinet, Gift of the Givers has restructured a borehole at Lingcom Primary School that will provide water for families and livestock in the community. Teams have also provided CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure machines and personal protective equipment to several hospitals.