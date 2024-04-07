South Africa's exodus: Exploring the decline in migration as more opt to leave for good

A South African couple who packed up and moved to the United Kingdom have no plans to return home. Durban-born Kerzia Chetty, her husband Kushail, and their daughter, Summer, have settled into life ‘over the pond’ and although they miss authentic SA curries and the warm Durban beaches, London is now home.

The family left SA last year. Speaking to IOL, Chetty said after travelling post Covid-19, her family realised that they had become complacent with eThekwini Municipality's level of mismanagement. “We were grateful that we didn't have as much load shedding instead of being frustrated that load shedding happens at all,” Chetty said. “We were paying taxes but still having to pay private school fees, private security fees, private water supply fees, private solar company fees and for generator companies in order to keep their business in operation,” she said.

Kerzia and Kushail Chetty with their daughter, Summer, have moved to London. Picture: Supplied “We still had to buy a car because of the non-existent public transport system. Life just became a game of survival of the richest.”

Most importantly, the Chettys wanted to give their young child a better opportunity. “Would I come back? NO! I love visiting but being able to leave my house, get on a form of public transport and be safe, that's freedom,” she said. The Chettys are just one of thousands of SA families who leave the country and with no plans to return. According to a Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA's) Migration Profile Report for South Africa, there has been a massive decline in the number of people returning to the country after living abroad.

Picture: Stats SA's Migration Profile Report for South Africa Picture: Stats SA's Migration Profile Report for South Africa

Released late last month, the report shows that more Saffas are choosing to move to Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The report further showed that the UK, Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Canada are firm favourites and by 2022, less people were returning “home”.

Picture: Stats SA's Migration Profile Report for South Africa Picture: Stats SA's Migration Profile Report for South Africa It further showed that in 2011, a total of 45,866 South African citizens returned. Of these, 21,172 (46.2%) were male, while 24,694 (53.8%) were female. In 2022, a total of 27,983 South African citizens returned. This year saw a shift, with 13,991 (50%) being male, and an equal number of 13,992 (50%) being female.

Picture: Stats SA's Migration Profile Report for South Africa Another former Durbanite now living in the US has a different mindset on returning to SA.

Francine Walters moved to California at the age of 13. Now in her 50's, she said she would love to have a home in Durban where she could live for six months.

Francine Walters moved to California at the age of 13. Picture: Supplied After she was expelled from school for taking part in anti-Apartheid protests, her father decided it was best for her and her sister to move away to live with her mother in California. “I don't believe I ever got over leaving SA. My heart loves America, the life and opportunities that has come with being here but South Africa is home to my soul,” she said.

“If you can picture a dry, porous, yellow sponge and how it looks when you put it in water..that's how it is for me in SA. My soul is that dry sponge but I am fulfilled in SA.” Walters said she still craves SA culture and food.

Graphic: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Immigration expert, Gwen Vermeulen, said more people want stability in essential areas of life; consistent electricity, safety, career prospects, education for children, and reliable healthcare. Vermeulen, the UK immigration and British nationality senior manager at Move Up UK Travel Solutions, added that people frequently cite load shedding as a significant factor disrupting daily life and business operations, with many also having personal experiences of crime.

“Such challenges, alongside events like the Durban unrest, underscore the broader societal issues prompting South Africans to seek a more predictable environment abroad, notably in the UK,” she said. Vermeulen added that while South Africans retain a deep affection for their home country, evidenced by small cultural tokens they carry with them, the decision to leave, often without intent to return, is driven by a quest for a quality of life they currently find unattainable at home. “To address this exodus, I believe that comprehensive measures are required. These would include bolstering public services and safety, fostering a conducive atmosphere for business growth, and implementing sweeping education reforms,” she said.