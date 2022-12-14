Southern KZN town looks for festive season revival after Covid-19 battering

Durban - After two years of inactivity due to Covid-19 restrictions, the southern KwaZulu-Natal municipality of Umziwabantu (Harding) wants to revive its once-thriving tourism industry. The municipality which is known for its lush valleys, serene resorts, golf courses and game reserves is set to kick off its revival with the annual Harding Music Festival which will be held on Saturday at Harding Park.

The annual festival is expected to be attended by over 5 000 people who will take part in various day-long entertainment activities. The municipality’s mayor, Siboniso Zungu told IOL that this annual festival, which is one of the many they stage in the area to benefit their tourism sector will benefit local accommodation establishments, businesses and local artists. “As you have said, due to Covid-19, all activities were curtailed. Now that the doors are opened for activities, our annual festival is back.

“This festival is going to benefit all accommodation establishments, local service providers and our local artists. “It is going to be a big boost for our local economy, artists, tourism industry and everybody else to be involved,” Zungu said ahead of the festival. Zungu added that there has been massive progress in the municipality's economy post-Covid-19.

"We hope this event will unite people from all walks of life, we want them to have a good time and enjoy the experience. Event director, Irvin Sihlophe said the purpose of the event is to empower the youth and boost the city's economy during the festive season. "In a country dominated by unemployment and a high crime rate, this initiative will help empower and unite young people. Local artists and small businesses will also benefit from this festival, but most importantly it will have a big impact on the district's economy at large," said Sihlophe.

