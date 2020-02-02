Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Stage 2 rotational load shedding will continue until Thursday, Eskom announced on Sunday. Load shedding will continue on Sunday until 6am on Monday and then resume again from 9am on Monday until Thursday at 6am, with respite between 6am to 9am each day, when possible, the power utility said.

"While rotational load shedding is unavoidable, in an effort to minimise the impact on traffic, we will endeavour to provide a break in load shedding from 06:00 to 09:00 each day in the week, where possible," Eskom said.

"Customers are advised to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website or municipal websites depending on who supplies them," the power utility said.

"We regret that load shedding has a negative effect on South Africa. Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure timeous return to service, Eskom said.