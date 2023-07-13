Stage 6 load shedding, power surges and dips, here’s four tips to safeguard your home

The implementation of a higher stage of load shedding, coupled with the cold snap hitting South Africa has caused havoc across various parts of the country, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal residents facing power surges and dips and in some cases, total blackouts. This week, Eskom announced that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented every day from 2pm due to the loss of additional generation units, the extensive use of the Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels.

In Gauteng, residents were left in the dark for two days. IOL reported that Phiwe Banzi, City Power’s communication officer for the Randburg Service Delivery Centre, took residents on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Randburg Substation. This has been riddled with multiple trips and outages due to theft and network overloading in some parts. While in eThekwini, Councillor Zoe Solomon said load shedding has been causing havoc with the electrical supply.

In a post on a WhatsApp group, Solomon said all outages are very quickly escalated and acknowledged by the department, but they are severely overwhelmed by the whole City experiencing the same issues in all areas. Accordingly, MiWay Insurance head of Customer Experience, Greta Goosen has offered the following tips to safeguard homes. Double check your back-up battery -Touching on some of the associated risks that accompany load shedding, consumers must ensure that the backup battery for their electric fencing or alarm system can withstand power outages for long hours.

"Typically, a high-quality battery can last for up to 8–10 hours, given that it has had adequate time to charge. This is an important factor to bear in mind, given that opportunistic criminals may aim to capitalise on security system failures when the lights go out," she said. Be aware of the risks involving fire - Load shedding also brings with it an increased risk of fire damage, given that South African households may use alternatives such as candlelight or gas for heating or cooking. "It’s important for homeowners to check whether their insurer provides cover for both fire and gas-related explosions, as well as what their responsibilities are in mitigating the risks that come with using energy alternatives," Goosen added.

Prepare for power surges and dips - One of the most common damages caused by load shedding in South African homes is electrical failure as a result of a power surge. This occurs when the voltage input into a piece of equipment exceeds the norm and flows at a sudden higher voltage and frequency when the power is turned back on. This can cause appliances to shut down completely or significantly shorten their lifespan. The chance of data being wiped from a hard drive or work on a PC or laptop being lost in the process is also high. "Surge-proof adapters are an effective way of mitigating the risk of a power surge. These surge-protection devices can be installed in individual power sockets or on your home’s distribution board. The latter option will require the expertise of a qualified electrician to ensure a correct and safe installation. Many South Africans may be concerned as to whether their home contents insurance policy covers damage related to power surges. The answer will depend on the insurer’s offering," Goosen said. She said the most effective way to ensure that your policy is inclusive of this type of coverage is to talk directly to your insurer.

"You can prepare for the conversation by creating a list of questions, all of which should form part of how you choose and negotiate with an insurer. Ask them about the excess that applies in the event that damage is incurred due to a power surge or dip, is having functional surge protection a prerequisite in the event of a claim, are there any electrical compliance issues the consumer needs to be aware of that will affect the cover they can apply for, and if the damaged time is covered, does that cover mean the item will be wholly replaced for its full replacement value if it shuts down completely," Goosen said. How to ensure a speedy claims process - In the event of needing to process a claim, she advised homeowners to first report any crime-related incident due to load shedding, to the police. In cases involving theft or vandalism, a police case number will be required to initiate the claim process. "Homeowners are also advised to collect as much information on how the property destruction or damage occurred. This may include affidavits by witnesses or bystanders, receipts of purchase to validate the worth of an item, as well as photo and video evidence," she said.