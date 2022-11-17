Stop calling me! Bheki Cele furious after his cellphone number is leaked online

Durban – Stop! A furious Police Minister Bheki Cele wants people to stop calling him after his cellphone number was posted on social media this week. Since his number was shared this week, Cele said his phone has been ringing non-stop.

Cele said when he answered the phone, the callers would all usually drop the call. “This number is serious. People in trouble need access to it. Please refrain from abusing it,” he said. Cele’s number was shared online by Patricia Mashale, a woman who has made damning allegations against the police top brass and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a series of posts, Mashale claimed that there had been threats on her life after she leaked evidence against high-ranking police officials. In an interview with eNCA, Mashale said she revealed gross corruption implicating SAPS management, including abuse of state resources, stock theft, nepotism and abuse of power. She also claimed that undocumented foreign nationals were being appointed as police officials in top positions.

Responding to the claims, Cele said he had never met Mashale. In a previous interview with Newzroom Afrika, he said he had been informed about the allegations and had contacted her but he did not know her. Cele added that he would be open to meeting her.

On the issue of the hiring of foreign nationals, an investigation disproved Mashale's claim. “That issue has been thoroughly, thoroughly, thoroughly investigated and it was found by SAPS, Ipid (the Independent Police Investigative Directorate) and other bodies that the woman was born in South Africa,” he said. He added that if new information arose, the claims would be re-investigated.