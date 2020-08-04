Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Durban comedian Andrew Hughes

Durban - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of Durban comedian Andrew Hughes. Hughes and a friend were wounded on Thursday night following a shooting in Lansdowne Road in Wentworth. Hughes, a popular Durban comedian, and a friend he was travelling with were shot in what many believe was a case of mistaken identity. The men were sitting in a vehicle when an unknown gunman opened fire on them. Hughes and his friend were shot multiple times. According to several people who spoke to IOL, despite being shot numerous times, Hughes was able to drive him and his friend to the nearby Wentworth Hospital.

Police said the 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday and has been linked to a number of other cases in the Wentworth policing precinct.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

"Further charges include cases of robbery, malicious damage to property and another case of attempted murder.

“It is alleged that two men fired shots at a 22-year-old male whilst he was at his residential premises on Hime Street. The suspect is in police custody and he will be charged accordingly," she said.

Mbele said further investigations are being conducted to link the suspect with other violent incidents in the area.

The arrest comes just hours after a 20-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Donell Potgieter.

Mbele said Potgieter was stabbed in the chest near his home in Hime Street and died en-route to hospital.

Both men are due in court soon.

IOL