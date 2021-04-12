Suspect in court after bodies of KZN mom, daughter found in suitcase

Durban: A suspect has appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for the murder of a KZN mother and daughter whose bodies were discovered in a suitcase in October 2020. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said KwaDabeka police received a report of a double murder along Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka near the uMngeni River on October 6. “On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of two female victims packed in a suitcase.” She said the bodies were later identified as Simangele Simamane, 36, and her 13-year-old daughter, Sbongakonke Mthembu. “The victims had multiple injuries on their bodies and their necks were tied with a rope. It is alleged that the victims were kidnapped before they were killed.”

On Friday, Sthembiso Lamula, 41, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court facing two counts of murder and kidnapping.

He is due to appear in court on Friday again.

Mbele said Lamula was arrested on April 7 “roaming the streets of KwaMashu”.

“Police officers from the Provincial Tracking Team, together with Crime Intelligence, received information that the suspect that was sought for the murders was back from being in hiding and was roaming the streets of KwaMashu. They proceeded to a residence in KwaMashu and he was arrested.”

She said more arrests were imminent.

