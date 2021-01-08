Suspects being pursued by police throw stolen cows out of a moving taxi

Durban – Suspects being pursued by police over four stolen cows, threw three of them out of a moving taxi. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit were conducting operations when they received information about a Toyota Quantum travelling in Karkloof with four stolen cattle. “With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the vehicle was pursued. “During the chase, the suspects proceeded on a gravel road towards New Hanover. In an attempt to evade police, the suspects threw three cows out of the moving taxi. “Their vehicle crashed near the farm hostels and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Gwala said police impounded a taxi, which was found to have false registration plates.

“Investigations on the scene revealed that the livestock were stolen in the Rietvlei area.”

A charge of animal cruelty will also be added. The police are still searching for the suspects.

In another incident, the Himeville Stock Theft Unit assisted by Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Unit recovered 35 goats in the Pata area of Pietermaritzburg.

Police recovered 35 goats suspected to be stolen.

The goats, which are suspected to be stolen, were found in a house, but the owner of the house was not present.

“The animals were impounded and police are still searching for the owners,” said Gwala.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the officers on the recovery of the stolen stock. “We are appealing to our communities to report suspicious vehicles travelling in their areas.”

