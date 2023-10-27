Swim in safe areas, warns emergency workers, as boy, 13, drowns in river in KwaZulu-Natal

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a river on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Thursday afternoon. It is believed the teenager had been swimming with his friends when he got into difficulty.

According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue they responded to the Amatikulu area after receiving reports that a 13-year-old had gone missing while swimming in the river. “After a short search, [SA Police Service] SAPS Search & Rescue divers were able to recover the body of the young boy.” He sent his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

As the temperatures rise in Durban, Meyrick urged people to swim is designated swimming areas. “We advise people swim on protected beaches, pools etc with lifeguards,” he said. “But this isn't always possible. So there should be a responsible person present while children are swimming, kids shouldn't swim alone and should try stay as shallow as possible, especially if they are not strong swimmers.”

Meyrick said in the event of someone drowning, SAPS or emergency services like IPSS need to be notified as soon as possible. “Yesterday was a quick and successful recovery because we were notified within an hour of the drowning.” He concluded that young children need to be supervised by someone responsible if near water.