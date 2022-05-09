Sydenham man who allegedly used toy gun to kidnap, rape woman appears in court

Durban: A 30-year-old Sydenham man accused of raping a woman made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man faces charges of rape, kidnapping and pointing of a firearm.

Story continues below Advertisment

The man, who cannot be named until he pleads, has been remanded in police custody. According to KZN police, the suspect allegedly targeted women who were walking alone late in the afternoon around the Sydenham policing area during January until May this year. “It is further alleged he would point a firearm at them and forced them to get into his vehicle. He would then drive to a secluded spot where he would sexually violate the victims at gunpoint,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said during the arrest, police found the suspect in possession of a toy gun and driving the same vehicle, as described by the victims. “Detectives will profile the suspect to check if he is linked to other cases where the same modus operandi was used,” said Gwala. The man will apply for bail on May 16.

Story continues below Advertisment