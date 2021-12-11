Sydenham residents to march over increase in drug-related crimes and murders

Durban - Sydenham residents are expected to march to Sydenham Heights on Thursday, to call for an end to the ongoing bloodshed in the community. The march is due to start at 10am on December 16. Residents will gather at the Mohamedeya Musjid in Moses Kotane (Sparks) Road. Marchers will be addressed by various community leaders along the route.

The area has been hit by a spike in drug-related shootings in recent weeks. IOL reported that while figures could not be independently verified by police, community members say more than 20 people have been killed in the past three months alone, as the Hard Livings gangsters try to wrest control over the lucrative illicit drug trade in Sydenham. The latest victims in the drug war are 22-year-old Larvice Nashiville and 24-year-old Roberta Sing who were gunned down in Georgehill Road on Sunday by five men who sprayed bullets in their direction.

According to The Post, Sing was four months pregnant with her third child and looking forward to finding out if she was having a boy or girl. However, residents living between Sydenham Heights and Georgehill Road say they are afraid of outing drug dealers and peddlars in the area, for fear of getting killed. In a heated Community Policing Forum meeting outside the Sherwood Hall on Tuesday, residents said police were aware of who the drug lords in the areas were.