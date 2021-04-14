'Take no prisoners', urges Cele as more cops deployed to crime-ridden KZN precincts

National Police Minister Bheki Cele, has urged the 100 police officers deployed to crime-ridden areas in KwaZulu-Natal to “take no prisoners”, adding that their impact has already been felt since their deployment earlier this month. In welcoming the steps taken by KZN provincial SAPS management, Cele said deployment of the officers to the selected areas commenced on April 9 and would continue indefinitely. Cele said the Plessislaer, Inanda and uMlazi policing precincts have each received additional forces to enhance the existing staff contingent. He said there has also been additional police vehicles transferred to the area to assist in crime-combating operations. Cele explained that the deployment is informed by the latest national crime statistics, which indicated that the Inanda, Plessislaer and uMlazi police stations have recorded high incidents of murder and other contact crimes as well as alarmingly high levels of gender-based violence-related incidents.

The minister received a full report on the effectiveness of the added forces.

“While you have been on the round a few days now, your impact is already been felt. Arrests have been made and most importantly crime is being prevented through your visible patrols. Remember that these communities rely on you to keep them safe, especially the women and children; don’t disappoint them,” he said.

He said the officers will continue conducting vehicle and foot patrols, take part in vehicle check points and stop and searches. They will also embark on rigorous compliance inspections of liquor outlets, second-hand dealers, while each day track and trace suspects and act on warrants where applicable.

He said that throughout their operations, officers must be guided by integrity.

“Ethical policing demands that all of you as members of the SAPS act with integrity and respect the rights of the people you serve and always act within the law. If you don’t do this not only will you be dealt with by SAPS internal processes but you will also face the full might of the law,” he said.

