Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Alleged drug kingpin, Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' has been shot in an apparent botched robbery at his home in Shallcross on Monday afternoon. Two men were also attacked and beheaded. Their bodies were burnt. While details are sketchy at this stage, a local community activist said Pillay was shot and rushed to Chatsmed Hospital. "We are not sure who did this," the activist said. Videos and graphic images from the scene have been shared on various social media platforms. In one of the videos, two bodies are seen lying in the road, the severed heads lie near the bodies. In another video, a fire was made and debris is seen covering the bodies.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said that at approximately 2pm the owner of the property known as Teddy Mafia had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors.

“Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property when she heard gun shots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot. The community apprehended both suspects and they set them alight thereafter beheading the both of them,” he said.

Naicker said when police officers arrived at the scene the community opened fire at them.

Police called in the Public Order Policing Unit who dispersed the crowd with no injuries.

“The owner of the property Teddy Mafia succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Police did not seize any firearms at the scene. At this stage, it is unknown if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle. Police will investigate three dockets of murder,” Naicker said.

Metro police spokesperson, Snr Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said the situation was volatile and urged people to avoid the area.

IOL