File photo: ER24

PIETERMARITZBURG - A 15-year-old teenager suffered multiple, critical injuries after apparently falling from a train in Napierville, south of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 1.15pm to find the boy still lying on the tracks, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"He'd suffered critical injuries to his lower abdomen and legs and required advanced life support interventions to stabilise him. He was strapped and airlifted by helicopter to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for further treatment."

Spoornet and the SA Police Service were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train next to Roy Campbell Drive in Napierville, Pietermaritzburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 15-year-old male had sustained critical injuries when it is alleged he fell from the train," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)