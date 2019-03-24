Photo: Netcare 911

Durban - A 16-year-old girl is presumed to have drowned and a 17-year-old boy was rescued after the pair got into difficulty while attempting to cross the Umgeni River mouth in Durban late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded just after 5 pm to reports of a drowning at the Blue Lagoon, a well-known fishing area at the mouth of the Umgeni River, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

According to reports from the scene, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were crossing the river mouth when they were both swept underwater by the strong current.

Fishermen who witnessed the event managed to rescue the boy and safely bring him back to shore. He was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a stable condition.

"Unfortunately the 16-year-old female could not be located despite best efforts from lifeguards, SAPS [South African Police Service] K9 search and rescue, and other authorities."

The teenager had been presumed drowned and the search would continue on Sunday. The boy was transported in a stable condition by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)