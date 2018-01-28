A teenager was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Phoenix early on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old pedestrian was killed and his 24-year-old friend suffered serious injuries when they were run over in two separate incidents at the Trade Centre Offramp in Phoenix early on Sunday morning.





Reaction Unit South Africa said in a statement that just after 3am its members were dispatched after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting the incident. It appears that the first (17-year-old) was hit by a vehicle and when the other went to try to help him, he too was struck, by a different vehicle.





“Upon arrival paramedics assessed the teenager and found that he was fatally injured after he was run over by a Mercedes Benz. His 24-year-old friend was seriously injured following a hit and run which occurred shortly after the first incident,” said the statement posted on Facebook.









The 24-year-old was stabilised on the scene before being transported to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in a serious condition.





Reaction Unit said it was alleged that the three friends had left the Gateway Shopping Mall in Umhlanga and were returning to their home on Berrystone Place in Phoenix when the teenager was run over.





“His friend ran for help when he was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene.”





Police are investigating further.



