Teenager’s body washes up on KZN beach, hours after two sisters drown at a Durban hotel

Durban – The body of a young man who was swept out to sea almost a week ago has washed up. The 19-year-old’s body was washed ashore at Zinkwazi Beach on Wednesday morning.

According to Paul Herbst, of Medi-Response Paramedics, the teenager went missing while swimming at Blythedale Beach on November 24. He was swimming at an unprotected beach, according to Herbst. Medi Response, together with KDM lifeguards and police search-and-rescue team have been searching for the man using vessels and drones.

“The body was recovered by KDM lifeguards and the Medi Response Search and Rescue Unit and police divers on Wednesday morning,” said Herbst. As the country heads into the festive season, Herbst urged people to swim at beaches that were designated for swimming and had lifeguards of duty. On Tuesday, two sisters drowned at a Durban hotel

It is believed the family had come from Gauteng on holiday. According Kyle van Reenan, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to reports of a double drowning at about 3pm at a hotel at Durban’s South Beach. “On arrival, two girls, aged 5 and 9, were found in a state of cardiac arrest.”

