Thank you East Coast Radio for the memories: Jane Linley-Thomas resigns after 20 years behind the mic

Taking to social media on Thursday, the bubbly host and mom of three said it was a bittersweet moment for her.

"As a little girl, I so wanted to be on ECR, and what a privilege to have served with an open heart for 2 decades. A bittersweet moment, for sure, and a decision that wasn't easy. I have to stand in my authentic space, be brave, and take the leap into my exciting new chapter," she shared in the post.

Linley-Thomas who hosts the 2pm to 6pm weekend slot, said working on weekends for the last 15 months has been difficult away from her precious family, and it's time for her to go home.

"I am so grateful for the love of KZN and for the gift of having grown up under their watchful eye. Thank you for the memories and for your companionship and precious time. This weekend will be my last behind the mic, and I will be gathering some special voices from the past as I thank them for the role they have played in my career. I sit in the lap of gratitude," she expressed.