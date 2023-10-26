The heat is back in Durban, and here are five things you can do if confronted by a snake

While the risk of you bumping into a snake all year round in Durban is possible, the recent rising temperatures and heavy rains means that the possibility of being confronted by a snake is highly possible. But don’t panic.

Two of Durban’s most popular snake catchers, Nick Evans and Jason Arnold, have a wealth of knowledge and are urging people to not panic. Here are five things you should do immediately if you find yourself in the presence of a snake, according to Arnold. 1) Get pets away and to safety. Pets are known for attacking snakes and getting bitten in the process.

2) Keep an eye on the snake to see where it goes and to help the rescuer to locate it when he/she arrives. 3) Try to get a decent picture or video of the snake, so it can still be identified by a professional, if it happens to move off and disappears. 4) Don't interfere with snakes. Even if your intentions are good. Snakes see humans as a threat and will bite if you get too close.

5) If you end up being in close proximity to a snake, there's no need to panic. Just back off slowly in a non-threatening manner. The snake will probably do exactly the same. “If bitten by a snake, a photo or video can assist in vastly speeding up treatment protocols,” said Arnold. “Or at least try to take note of what it looked like. Professional snake handlers should be able to make an ID on a good description.

“ The most important thing to do is get the patient to the nearest competent medical facility in the quickest amount of time. Some snake venoms take action very quickly, so time is important. Don't waste it.” Snake catcher Nick Evans rescued a black mamba that was 2.7m in length, and close to 3kg. Picture: Nick Evans Arnold also advised to try to keep as calm as you can. “Limit any unnecessary movement. Movement just stimulates blood flow and promotes quicker transportation of venom through the body via the lymphatic system.”

Arnold said for venom sprayed in the eyes, just hold the head under running water and allow the water to run gently over the eyes for a couple minutes, while the patient moves their eye around. “Then consult a doctor for treatment.” Evans, who has been kept busy in recent week attending to many calls in and around Durban to rescue snakes, urged people not to try home remedies if bitten by a snake like using a tourniquet, or cut around the bite site, electric shock etc.