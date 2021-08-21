The Phoenix I was brought up in was peaceful – Lloyd Cele

“The Phoenix I was brought up in was peaceful and the black and Indian communities lived as one community, and not disjointed,” says South Africa’s award-winning musical artist, Lloyd Cele. This is the response of Cele to the riots that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly the Phoenix area last month.

Cele, a former resident of Phoenix, says that his family has been directly affected by the riots, orchestrated allegedly by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma following his imprisonment. “From what they have expressed, it was nothing but fear. Fear in their own homes that had them in tears. “I could only pray for their safety and hope that it would be over as soon as possible and that unity would be restored again,” Cele said.

Following the mass looting and destruction of property by protesters around KZN, a clash between the black and Indian residents of Phoenix occurred, which sparked historic racial tensions. Thirty-six people died in Phoenix as a result of this, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele. The former SA Idols contestant said it was tragic to see and hear all of the atrocities that occurred, because of his special memories of Phoenix. He says “the only people who had problems with us was the Aunty who didn’t want to give our tennis ball back”.

Cele is adamant that the racial tensions would not last, and that peace would be restored to the area, as there are many people who would work towards building the future, instead of pondering over the past. “The black and Indian community always supported each other and worked together as a family. These tensions will soon pass and the community will be restored. “People will eventually move on, those who choose to hang on to the past and not move on, will suffer and live with that pain. Those who choose to look forward and build towards a better future will progress,” Cele said.