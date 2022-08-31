‘There is one king!’ Prominent PMB family told to behave after Prince Simakade was to be introduced a Zulu King at wedding

Pietermaritzburg - A prominent family of traditionalists based in Pietermaritzburg and which has close links to the Zulu royal family has denied allegations that it was stopped from using its traditional wedding to give a platform to Prince Simakade to introduce himself as king. It would have been the first time Prince Simakade had attended a public gathering after he entered the sacred royal kraal of eNyokeni palace on August 13 and then unilaterally declared the “King of all Zulus” by his supporters who are royal family members.

Story continues below Advertisement

The family is located in the KwaNyavu area, Camperdown, near Pietermaritzburg in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. On a yearly basis, just around September, it hosts Zulu cultural events and those events gained prominence by being attended by senior royal family members. At some point, the family invited the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, but he could not come. Instead, the late King sent a senior delegation of royal family members to represent him.

Two weeks ago, the family had a traditional Zulu wedding for one of its sons. It is alleged that they sent an invite to Prince Simakade and his backers within the Zulu royal family to come to the ceremony. Furthermore, it was alleged that the family wanted the Prince, who is the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and who is fighting for the Zulu throne against King Misuzulu and Prince Buzabazi, to be accorded the status of King by being saluted as “Bayede”. “There was talk that Zulu regiments would be organised to attend the wedding and salute Prince Simakade as the King. Our Inkosi heard that and sent his induna to the family to tell them that should not happen, as there is one King in the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini who is based at KwaKhangalemankengane. That is how they were stopped,” a source in the area told IOL.

Story continues below Advertisement

The local induna (headman) of Zulu regiments, Alpheus Mzolo, confirmed to IOL that they got wind of the plan and instructed the family to behave. “Our area’s Inkosi (Sikhosiphi Mdluli) sent us to tell the family that there should be no regiments saluting anyone as King because we have one King as Zulu people. “Indeed, as instructed by the Inkosi, on the day of the wedding we went to the ceremony (umgcagco) to observe everything. In the end, no one from the royal family came and there was order,” Mzolo said.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the Zulu family has denied everything. Charles Zulu, a senior member of the family said they are not taking part in the fight for the throne and the allegations against them are not true. “There is a Whatsapp group called Ibandla Labantwana (Group of Royals) where most royal family members are part of and where we share information. The invitation was posted in that group and that is how everybody, including those supporting Prince Simakade got it and assume he also saw it.

Story continues below Advertisement