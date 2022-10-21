These are the roads that will be closed for the Amashova cycle race on Sunday

Durban – Hundreds of cyclists will converge in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow (Sunday), ahead of the Amashova this weekend. Several roads between PMB and Durban will be closed as participants make their way to the finish at the Masabalala Yengwa Pedestrian Bridge.

Story continues below Advertisement

The following roads will be closed: Chief Albert Luthuli Street to Alexandra Road: 04h00 – 09h00 Alexandra Road to Umlaas Road: 04h00 – 10h30

Umlaas Road to R103 Inchanga / 1000 Hills: 04h00 – 12h00 R103 Inchanga to Bothas Hill Butchery: 04h00 – 13h00 R103 Patna Road to Kassier Road/M13 on-ramp: 04h00 – 14h00

Story continues below Advertisement

M13 Hillcrest to M13 Westville (Westbound): 04h00 – 14h30 M13 Westville to M13 45th Cutting (Westbound): 04h00 – 14h30 N3 outbound to Monty Naicker Street: 04h00 – 15h00

Story continues below Advertisement

Monty Naicker Street (Pine Street): 04h00 – 15h00 Masabalala Yengwa Ave (Southbound): 04h00 – 16h00 Meanwhile, Durban mom Kjersti Skanke, will join The Cows in this year’s race.

When her eldest son Aksel was diagnosed with leukaemia just before his first birthday, Skanke found support from The Cows volunteers who visit the patients and their families in hospital and at the CHOC House facility that allows parents to be close to their children while they are receiving treatment. Now that Aksel has recovered, Skanke is looking forward to seing the herd in action as they continue their sterling efforts to raise funds for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Association. Skanke said she was very fortunate to get to know The Cows through the amazing work they all do.

“They are kind and compassionate people who have taken time out of their lives to support us, and they always have smiles on their faces. Since I first met The Cows, Iris Varty has always inspired me to get involved wherever I can! I have always wanted to join them on a cycle race and this year is finally that year,” she said. She added that she was riding for her boy and all children fighting cancer.

Kjersti Skanke with her son Aksel while he was being treated for leukaemia. l GAMEPLAN MEDIA Varty, who serves as “Durbs Daisy” organising the KZN Herd of The Cows said she has never met anyone as positive and inspiring as Skanke. "I know she has been to hell and back, and then some, and yet, she still smiles that big broad smile and continuously asks me where she can assist with The Cows and CHOC.