These are the specials Mzansi wants this Black Friday, according to one of SA’s biggest retailers

South Africans have changed the way they approach Black Friday shopping. Recent years' findings show that instead of looking for big savings on electronics and other major appliances - groceries, particularly meat, non-perishable pantry items, and household cleaning products, are topping lists.

According to Pick n Pay's chief marketing officer, Andrew Mills, smart shoppers are also saving their shopping points to help them further boost their savings. "These massive savings, typically occurring once a year, provide customers with significant financial relief amid the escalating cost of living. Our findings suggest that the emotional returns from these exceptional savings resonate deeply with our customers, aiding them in managing household budgets," Mills said. Mills said people are also keeping an eye out for clothing and toy sales.

He added that despite evolving preferences, Black Friday remains a golden opportunity to access high-value items at discounted rates, particularly in the realms of appliances and electronics. "Customer demand for these deals is substantial, and we anticipate continued interest in products addressing load shedding concerns," Mills said. Meanwhile, shoppers are warned to transact safely during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Trading products executive at Nedbank, Privesan Naidoo, cautioned that online shopping can also leave one vulnerable to theft, turning Black Friday into Bleak Friday. “While the convenience of online shopping is undeniable, it can lull us into a false sense of security, but we should be doubly vigilant when shopping online to ensure that the season of giving doesn’t become a season of loss due to cyber scams,” Naidoo said. Tips to keep in mind: