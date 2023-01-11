This is why Eskom is implementing Stage 6 load shedding all day, every day ‘until further notice’

Eskom says it has had to implement Stage 6 load shedding following the breakdown of 11 generators since Tuesday morning. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Eskom said the breakdowns amount to over 5 084MW of capacity, further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load shedding.

“Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday continuously until further notice. Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” the utility said. Eskom said the units that broke down are from Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina and Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations. “A unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations have returned to service, representing 2 540MW of capacity. Meanwhile, planned maintenance is currently 5 739MW while breakdowns amount to 18 041MW of capacity,” Eskom said.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the Department of Energy will oversee Eskom. Speaking during a media briefing, Ramaphosa said this was one of the resolutions adopted at the ANC’s national conference just days ago. He said the resolution will be implemented and government will decide on how and when it will be done.

