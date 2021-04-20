Three arrested after man robbed of cellphone and shot dead

Durban –Police have three suspects in custody after a man was robbed of his cellphone and shot dead on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on April 4, at around 8.45pm, the victim Mthokozisi Doctor Sibiya was at his home with his family on Mkholwane Street in Ezakheni when three unknown suspects entered the premises.

“The suspects threatened the family and stole three cellphones.

“They fatally shot Sibiya who sustained gunshot wounds to the head. He was declared dead at the scene,” she said.

Gwala said charges of murder and robbery were opened for investigation at Ezakheni SAPS.

She said Public Order Police and Ezakheni detectives conducted an operation that led them to a house in Ezakheni where three suspects aged between 36 and 39 were arrested.

“More arrests are expected as investigation continues,” said Gwala.

IOL