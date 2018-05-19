Three children were injured, two of them seriously, when a car veered off the road and hit them on the pavement in Durban North on Sunday morning. Picture: Netcare 911/Arrive Alive

Durban - Three children were injured, two of them seriously, when a car veered off the road and hit them on the pavement in Durban North on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 8.40am to reports of a serious accident on the corner of Tweed and Effingham roads in Greenwood Park, Durban North, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a light motor vehicle had lost control, driving into three children on the side of the road. Two of the children were seriously injured and the other sustained moderate injuries.

All three children were treated on the scene and transported by Netcare 911 and another private ambulance to hospital for further assessment and care. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate, he said.

African News Agency/ANA