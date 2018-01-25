Three homes were damaged following a fire at a block of flats in Sunford, Phoenix, north of Durban on Thursday morning.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa said members were dispatched to the scene after receiving multiple calls from residents in the area reporting the fire.

"Upon arrival it was established that a family of three were in their flat when they noticed smoke emanating from their three-year-old daughter's bedroom."

The company said the couple attempted to extinguish the fire however it spread rapidly through the upper floor of the building and damaged two other flats in the process.

The company said its Robinson R44 helicopter was conducting general patrols in the Phoenix area and routed to the call.

An aerial view established that the building experienced structural damage which resulted in a section of the roof collapsing.

Firefighters on scene extinguished the blaze which was contained to the upper level of the building.

No one was injured in the fire and circumstances surrounding the fire were subject to investigation.