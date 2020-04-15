NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Tiger Brands said alternative arrangements will be made to supply its Durban customer base. File picture: Reuters
Tiger Brands closes Durban bakery after employees test positive

Cape Town – Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after some of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The health and safety of all our employees remains our number one priority, Tiger Brands said on Wednesday. Alternative arrangements will be made to supply its Durban customer base.

"Tiger Brands confirms that it will temporarily close its Durban bakery as a precautionary measure after some staff members tested positive for Covid-19," it said in a statement.

"The company has taken the decision in line with best practice protocols and in the interest of the health and safety of all its employees at the bakery, which is its biggest priority.

"The company has put measures in place to support all staff while they undergo all Covid-19 testing. All protocols and regulatory requirements as mandated by the DOH (Department of Health) and the NICD have been followed.

"Alternative arrangements will be made to supply its Durban customer base from the company's other facilities."

