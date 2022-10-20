Toddler dies after being trampled by giraffe in northern KZN

Durban - Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal have launched an investigation after a baby and her mother were attacked by a giraffe on Wednesday. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said at around 4pm, the 25-year-old woman and her 16-month-old daughter were at the Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe in Northern KZN when they were trampled by a giraffe.

“The child was taken to a nearest doctor's room where she died and the mother was rushed to hospital for medical attention. She is reported to be in a critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Hluhluwe SAPS,“ Gwala said. In June, a woman was mauled to death by a hippo at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. At the time, spokesperson Bheki Manzini, said three people, including the victim, allegedly went into the nearby wetland which is a habitat for dangerous wildlife such as crocodiles and hippos.

“These individuals were allegedly attempting to harvest incema /African grass mat (juncus) within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park without permission,” Manzini said. He said the two other individuals escaped unharmed. Manzini added that management had met with communities living nearby to advise them against harvesting.

