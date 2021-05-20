Tongaat taxi boss gunned down, suspects on the run

Durban: Police have confirmed a case of murder has been opened after a taxi boss from Tongaat was gunned down on Thursday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that the victim, aged 35, was shot by two unknown men at around 10.30am in Maidstone Village.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was certified dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

Spent cartridges found at the scene. Picture: RUSA

According to Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram, the victim had been seated in his car, in the parking lot of a used car spares business on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Maidstone, Tongaat when the shooting incident occurred.

“A RUSA member who was on patrol in the area had been flagged down by a witness reporting the shooting.

“According to the witness, two suspects walked up to a blue Hyundai Getz and shot the driver multiple times through his window before they fled in a white unknown vehicle.”

Balram said the officer requested additional backup.

“All available RUSA Members were deployed to the area and an extensive search was conducted for the gunmen however no arrests were made. The taxi boss was declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service.”

Balram said several spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“The motive of the murder is suspected to be related to taxi violence however this yet to be confirmed,” concluded Balram.

IOL