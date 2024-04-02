Top KZN advocate dies on flight bound for Hong Kong

A KwaZulu-Natal advocate tragically died on board an aircraft while heading to Hong Kong. Advocate Vershen Moodley Senior Counsel, from Pietermaritzburg, suffered a heart attack 15 minutes into the flight that departed from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

The River Glen resident had been travelling with his wife and 10-year-old daughter. Moodley, 42, had been heading for a work conference and a family holiday, family spokesperson advocate Mergen Chetty told IOL. He said from information received, Moodley became unwell 15 minutes into the flights and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“The legal fraternity is mourning the loss of a brilliant legal mind,” said Chetty. In a tribute piece by advocate Anashrin Pillay and himself, they described Moodley as an experienced and accomplished legal practitioner of the highest calibre who was called to act as a Judge of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court Bench on several occasions. “He followed in his father’s footsteps, the veteran Senior Counsel Yoga Moodley SC.”

Moodley was described as popular and well liked. “He was involved in further education and training of aspirant advocates. Not only did he lecture pupil advocates, but he was also a mentor to several pupil advocates over the years. “Cumulatively, his contribution to the legal profession cannot be overemphasised and his passing has left a huge void in the profession.”

Senior Counsel Rajesh Choudree, a Durban-based advocate and former chairman of the Society for Advocates in KZN, said Moodley was on the cusp of a promising career as a senior counsel and had just recently acted as a Judge in our High Court in KwaZulu-Natal where he delivered some groundbreaking judgments. “I have no doubt whatsoever that he would have eventually graced the bench for years to come upon appointment. “Vershen was also a respectful colleague who treated all equally, be they friends or acquaintances.