Tow truck operator fighting for his life after car crashes into him at accident scene

A KwaZulu-Natal tow truck driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a car crashed into him at an accident scene on the N2, near Shaka's Rock on Sunday. It is believed that the man, staff from Mins Breakdown Services, had responded to an earlier road accident along the same stretch and another car crashed into his vehicle.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Kelsey-Jay Meyrick, said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found that various towing companies had been on the scene for an earlier accident. “The operator was busy at the scene on the N2, when a vehicle failed to slow down and crashed into one of the towing vehicles and hit the driver,” she said. “He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital for further medical attention, under the care of an IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedic.”

Meyrick said this was the third crash in the area in four months where tow truck drivers have been either critically injured or killed as a result of secondary crashes at accident scenes. "We urge drivers to be vigilant on the roads, drive responsibly and slow down when approaching accident scenes to protect our first responders," she said. In December, tow truck drivers from Big Show Towing, F1 Towing and CERT all sustained injuries ranging from serious to critical following a secondary crash on the Watson Highway near oTongathi.

At the time, an IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, said tow truckers and other members were attempting to clear the scene of an earlier accident. A tow truck driver was killed in October last year while assisting on scene at a crash along the N2 near Ballito. Picture: IPSS/Supplied