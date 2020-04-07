Transnet confirms first positive Covid-19 case

Durban - Transnet SOC Ltd has confirmed that a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19. A spokesperson said the case was reported on April 2.

"In line with the protocols set by the Department of Health and the World Health Organisation, the employee and family have been quarantined. Employees who have come into contact with the positive case have been advised to self-isolate," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a second Transnet employee is in quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are closely monitoring the employee. Our priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and their families. We will continue to adhere to strict health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of everyone," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the Health Ministry confirmed that there were 1686 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa.