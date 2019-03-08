Transnet suspended four members of its executive committee with immediate effect, it said in a press statement. Picture: Kopane Tlape

Durban - State-owned rail company Transnet suspended four members of its executive committee with immediate effect on Friday, it said in a press statement. "Transnet is a business in transition. The primary aim being to restore confidence and deliver on our mandate. We, therefore, need to be deliberate about improving our corporate governance and establish leadership informed by principles of integrity and accountability," said the statement.

The transition also involved "taking difficult decisions with the view to restoring confidence in Transnet". To this end, four executive committee members were suspended, said the company.

Nonkululeko Sishi, group human resources officer; Mlamuli Buthelezi, group chief operating officer; Ravi Nair, chief executive for Transnet freight rail and Shulami Qalinge, chief executive for Transnet National Port Authority were suspended.

"Transnet is of the view that their continued presence in the workplace has the potential to jeopardise investigations into their alleged misconduct. Given the positions they occupy, it is almost impossible to investigate the allegations while they are at work. It is in the best interest of Transnet that they be placed on suspension on full pay with full benefits," said the statement.

The company said it encouraged all employees to work together "to make Transnet great again".

