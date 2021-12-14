Transport Minister steps up visibility in crash hot spot areas, focusing on SA’s 10 most dangerous roads

DURBAN – The Transport Department will step up patrols and visibility along the country's major highways in the coming days, in anticipation of higher traffic volumes as people move between provinces for the festive season.

The launch comes just days after the Road Accident Fund identified several major routes as their top 10 list of South Africa's most dangerous roads.

Topping the list is the N2 between East London and Mthatha. Coming in at second place is the N2 between Mthatha and Kokstad while the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane takes third spot. The N1 is listed three more times on the list.

Mbalula said data gathered from the last three years’ festive seasons showed that officials needed to pay particular attention to several hot spot routes.