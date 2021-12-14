Transport Minister steps up visibility in crash hot spot areas, focusing on SA’s 10 most dangerous roads
DURBAN – The Transport Department will step up patrols and visibility along the country's major highways in the coming days, in anticipation of higher traffic volumes as people move between provinces for the festive season.
Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula yesterday, launched his department's festive season road safety plan in Mangaung.
The launch comes just days after the Road Accident Fund identified several major routes as their top 10 list of South Africa's most dangerous roads.
Topping the list is the N2 between East London and Mthatha. Coming in at second place is the N2 between Mthatha and Kokstad while the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane takes third spot. The N1 is listed three more times on the list.
Mbalula said data gathered from the last three years’ festive seasons showed that officials needed to pay particular attention to several hot spot routes.
The analysis of road crashes for each of the 42 days (1 December to 11 January) for the past three festive season periods requires us to pay particular attention in following hotspots:— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 13, 2021
He said officials will increase patrols along:
Idutywa on the N2 in the Eastern Cape
Mbizana on the R61 in the Eastern Cape
Mount Alyliff on the N2 in the Eastern Cape
Mzamba on the R61 in the Eastern Cape
Mankweng on R71 in Limpopo
Harrismith on the N3 in the Free State
Libode on the N2 in the Eastern Cape
Musina on the N1 in Limpopo
Mecklenburg on the R37 in Limpopo
Butterworth on the N2 in Eastern Cape
Middleburg on the N4 in Mpumalanga
Westernburg on the N1 in Limpopo
KwaMhlanga on the R573 in Mpumalanga
Mbalula said drunk driving is still a massive challenge, especially during the festive season.
“We have established that alcohol is a factor in 27% fatal crashes in the country. Therefore, drunk driving operations will be a top priority to improve safety on the roads,” he said.
The road traffic law enforcement machinery is now in full swing to serve and protect all road users, especially pedestrians, as a key focal point. #LiveBeyondDezemba pic.twitter.com/mzHXE78duc— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 13, 2021
“Our plan seeks to enhance co-ordination, integration and improved law enforcement and road traffic safety awareness and education activities for maximum results. It also encompasses the notion of road safety being everybody’s responsibility by strengthening collaboration among organs of state and civil society,” Mbalula said.
“Law enforcement officers will only be able to achieve this if they perform their duties in a professional manner, apply the law fairly and treat all people in a non-partisan way. We urge all road users to make sure that their vehicles, are serviced and in a good condition in order to avoid accidents and deaths of innocent people,” the minister said.
