Travelling on the N3? Take note of the two-hour delay

DURBAN - THE N3 in the vicinity of the Lion's River Interchange (Exit 114) will be closed to traffic for two hours a day for the next 17 days, starting from Monday. N3 Toll Concession operations manger Thania Dhoogra, said the highway would be closed between 10am and noon, to allow Eskom to perform essential work necessary to replace the overhead transmission lines and conductor which supply electricity to the area.

Dhoogra said that would continue until Wednesday, September 1. "Weather permitting, the planned work will be undertaken at specified two-hour intervals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August 2021. The intended road closure dates and times will be adjusted if work is delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Contingency dates have already been set aside during the first week of September," she said. The two-hour closure is expected to impact on traffic, particularly trucks that will be stacked in both directions of the highway for the duration of each closure.

Picture: N3TC Dhoogra said light motor vehicles would be diverted via the R103, for a total distance of approximately 45km.

Traffic travelling towards Johannesburg will be diverted at the Howick/Midmar Interchange (Exit 103), while the diversion point for southbound traffic (towards Durban) will be at the Nottingham Road Interchange (Exit 132). Dhoogra urged road user to prepare for traffic delays on both the N3 Toll Route and the R103. “We are requesting that motorists remain calm and patient as Eskom completes this essential task,” she said.