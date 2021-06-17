Tremor? What tremor? Council for Geoscience has no record of KZN earthquake

DURBAN: THE Council for Geoscience does not have any record of the earthquake that allegedly shook parts of KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of this morning. "We can confirm that we do not have any record of an earthquake on our seismic monitoring system – both locally and through our counterparts internationally," the council's spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela told IOL.

Early this morning, chatter hit the social media streets after residents reported hearing a thunder-like noise at around 4am. Monitoring service, AllQuakes also reported receiving reports of an earthquake in or near Durban. "We are receiving unverified early reports of seismic activity in or near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on June 17, 2021, at about 2.01am (GMT)," the site reported. Meanwhile, KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for calm.

“We are calling upon our communities to remain calm while these claims are being verified. Reports we’ve receive so far from our Disaster Management teams indicate that no major incident has occurred as a result of the alleged seismic activity,” he said. In October 2019, an earth tremor that lasted for several seconds rattled parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The tremor was felt in Durban, down the South Coast, and all the way up to Pietermaritzburg.