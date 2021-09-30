Trial date set for KZN man accused of murdering 6 family members

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Sthembiso Nkosinathi Mthimkhulu allegedly forced open the door to his family home in Nkanini in Eshowe on February 20.

DURBAN: A KwaZulu-Natal man, accused of gunning down six of his relatives in February, is due to stand trial next month.

"The suspect was armed with a pistol, which he used to kill six members of the family aged between eight to 70 years… The suspect fled the scene after the incident. Detectives worked around the clock and traced the suspect to Greytown on 22 February," Naicker said.

He said Mthimkhulu, 36, made several court appearances after his arrest. He was denied bail.

"The accused remained behind bars. The docket is investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. The case has been scheduled for trial from 4 until 8 October 2021 in the Mtunzini High Court," Naicker said.