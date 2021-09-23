Tributes pour in after death of Durban funnyman, Neville Pillay

Durban - Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of Durban DJ and comedian, Neville Pillay. Pillay died of a Covid-related illness on Thursday.

He was a well-known voice on Durban radio stations having worked at East Coast Radio and Lotus FM. Pillay was also loved for his famous Top Dan comedy skits. He also starred in Kings of Mulberry Street and Curry and Vice. In one of his last videos posted on his Facebook page, Pillay shared that he was back in hospital after his oxygen levels plummeted. He said he was not able to walk or talk.

In 2019, Pillay underwent eye surgery. He had also previously suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with kidney failure. Friends took to social media to express their condolences. Former radio host and DUT Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan described Pillay at “multi-talented and creatively gifted”.

"Apart from his outstanding ability on air, Neville was a popular comedian, a skilled and experienced MC, a talented songwriter and an accomplished actor. I pray that Neville will rest in eternal peace and may his memory always be a blessing,” he said. Nesan Pather wrote: “RIP Neville Pillay So tragic. So many great memories and times my brother. See you in the stage in the sky.” Another Facebook user, Felicia Emrie Pillay wrote: “RIP Neville Pillay .. I had the honour of sharing the stage with this talented human, he had people in tears of laughter because he was so absolutely brilliant in his comedy craft. Rest well. God bring strength to his family and friends.”

Popular SA radio personality, Damon Beard, he was sad to hear of Pillay’s death. “So sad to hear that Neville Pillay has passed away. What an honour it was to have worked with him. A truly good guy with such a wicked personality. RIP buddy and my deepest condolences to your family,” he said. He leaves behind his partner, Karol and their daughters.