Tributes pour in as Metro cop dies in freak drowning accident

TRIBUTES have poured in on social media following the death of Metro Police officer, Inspector Anthony “Sox” Pattison.

Pattison is believed to have drowned while diving on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 media liaison, said just after 8am, Netcare 911 paramedics were called to the scene in Westbrook, north of Durban.

“Reports from the man’s diving partner suggest that the cray-fisherman got into difficulty while diving,“ Herbst said.

Inspector Anthony Pattison. Picture: FACEBOOK

He said Pattison had disappeared from sight and a search was initiated to locate him.

Herbst said the authorities were notified and the body was recovered.

Pattison’s body was retrieved by Metro Police S&R officers.

Colleagues and friends have since taken to social media to share tributes to Pattison.

“It is with deep sadness that I advise of the sad passing of our friend and colleague, Inspector Anthony Pattison. Anthony sadly passed away in a diving incident. May your soul rest in peace, Anthony. You will always be proudly eThekwini Durban Metro Police," wrote Steve Middleton.

"RIP Anthony Pattison. Your warmth, smile and willingness to help is gonna be felt. Condolences to family and friends. Salute,“ wrote Vick Maharaj.

“May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends. Always smiling Sox,” wrote Kacey Naicker.

Cllr Sharmaine Sewshanker also shared a message of condolences with Pattison's colleagues and family.

”May his soul RIP,“ she said.

"Sox, I'm sorry I didn't get there faster. Thank you for all the smiles and laughter. Life is too short, especially when you arrive on scene not knowing it's your friend and fellow Metro Police colleague and next you have to place them in a body bag. I was honoured to carry you Anthony Pattison. Till we meet again brother. Rest in peace Sox,“ wrote Lee Bryant.

In a separate incident, Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue officials retrieved a body from the Dorpspruit River.

SAPS Search & Rescue officials at the scene. Picture: SUPPLIED

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the body was found by members of the community who alerted police.

“The body was recovered, placed into a stokes basket and pulled up a steep embankment by means of a mechanical advantage.

“A case docket was opened by station members and the body was handed over to the health department on scene,” Mbele said. | IOL