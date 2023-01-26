Tributes pour in following death of Dr Lydia Meshoe, wife of ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the passing of Dr Lydia Meshoe, wife of African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) president, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe. ACDP MP Wayne Thring confirmed her death on social media on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is with great sadness that the NEC informs you that our First Lady, Dr Lydia Meshoe passed away earlier today after a short illness,” he said. Meshoe served the ACDP with excellence as the founder and president of the Women of Destiny, as an NEC Member, as the provincial leader of Gauteng and a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. “We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the ACDP President, Rev Kenneth Meshoe and his family, and encourage ACDP structures to lift the family up in prayer during this time of bereavement,” Thring said.

Posts have been shared on social media platforms hailing Meshoe for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind. “I have no words other than, thank you Lord for giving me such an incredible mother. I am comforted to know she is with You. I love you mom,” said her daughter, Olga Meshoe Washington.

Story continues below Advertisement

Source: Facebook "A huge loss for not only the Meshoe family, but for the ACDP and South Africa, as she was a wonderful example for all. My condolences to Rev Meshoe, family and friends in this very sad time," commented Chris Kriek. "God knows all things. All we can do is to thank Him for the life He gave to Body of Christ and to the nation of South Africa. To the Meshoe family grace and peace be yours in abundance. To the ACDP let us continue to fight for justice and be the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves. May she continue to live in the glory of the Lord," added Moatlanegi Kgosiemang.

Story continues below Advertisement