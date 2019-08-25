Organisations paid tribute to Motheo Construction founder Thandi Ndlovu, who died in hospital following a head-on car crash in North West. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Various organisations have paid tribute to businesswoman and Motheo Construction founder Thandi Ndlovu, who died in hospital on Saturday following a head-on car crash in the North West earlier in the day. The Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa (BWA) said on Sunday it mourns the "shocking and tragic loss of our colleague, our friend, our sister, our mentor, a daughter, a partner, a trailblazer, a vibrant and fun spirit, and a formidable businesswoman".

Ndlovu was a true inspiration to many who had the privilege to know and work with her. A fearless business leader, social activist, and a champion for the empowerment of women, among others, the BWA said in a statement.

Ndlovu made a huge contribution to her community and the country. "Her passing is a great loss to the BWA family. Not only was she a former member of the board of the organisation, a past winner of the Businesswoman of the Year Awards, she was a constant source of guidance, mentorship, and support to the organisation."

The BWA conveyed heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the business community on her passing. "May the deep sense of loss from her sudden departure become a light that will heal and inspire many. And may her soul rest in peace," the BWA said.

Earlier, the African National Congress said it "mourns the passing away of its cadre and outstanding businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu who met her tragic untimely death" on Saturday.

Ndlovu was "not only a freedom fighter. She was also a fervent feminist who believed in women and empowered many", the ANC said in a statement.

Ndlovu had risen to be a household name in the South African business fraternity, impacting on the lives of the less fortunate through her business initiatives.

"Her life achievements and commitment to change will serve as a constant reminder of her selfless contribution worth celebrating. To her family, we say their loss is our loss. To them we convey heartfelt condolences as they try to grapple with the tragic loss," the ANC said.

African News Agency (ANA)