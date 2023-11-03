Tributes pour in for Michaelhouse pupil who collapsed and died

A top private school in KwaZulu-Natal is mourning the loss of one of its pupils. Zanda Cele, a pupil at Michaelhouse, a boarding school in the KZN Midlands, died on Thursday morning after experiencing ‘mild flu conditions’.

Cele went to the school’s medical facility on Wednesday afternoon, school director Anthony Clark said in a statement which was issued on the school’s Facebook page. “He was treated in consultation with our school doctor, Dr Poole, he stayed overnight in the San and had a peaceful night’s rest.” Clark said on Thursday morning he was “up and about”.

“But when he was feeling no better, arrangements were made to take him to the hospital at Hilton Life. Before that could take place, he collapsed, and CPR was applied, to no avail,” Clark said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Zanda’s family at this extremely difficult time for them and our school community. We ask that the school community upholds Zanda, his family and the boys of the school in your prayers as we grieve,” he said. “Appropriate arrangements will be made for counselling and support for our boys as required in due course.”

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on Facebook. Ashton International College Ballito wrote: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire school community, especially the family and friends of Zanda Cele. You are all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Wishing you strength and support as you navigate through this sorrowful period.”