Trio nabbed for allegedly swindling R1.4m from NSFAS

DURBAN - THREE suspects who allegedly defrauded the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to the tune of R1,4 million have been arrested.

Nosipho Fortune Sokhela, 32, Thabisile Protasia Mdabe, 40, and Sandile Reginald Sokhela, 39, made their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Sokhela and Mdabe were each granted R2000 bail.

However police said the “main suspect” Sokhela was granted bail of R5 000 but was unable to raise the money so he was remanded in custody.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that between October 2015 and 22 August 2016 a known suspect allegedly forwarded money into three different bank accounts that were unknown to the institution.