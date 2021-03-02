Trio nabbed with firearm they stole from security guard they shot in the head

DURBAN: More than a month after security guard Bhekani Hlongwane was shot in the head and killed, police have made a breakthrough in the case. Three suspects, aged between 21 and 25, were nabbed at a house at Emansenseni area, in KwaNdengezi this weekend. They are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The provincial Trio Task Team, together with Crime Intelligence, embarked on an operation following up on information about unlawful possession of firearms. The three suspects were allegedly found in possession of a 9mm pistol, a home-made pistol and an air rifle. “The suspects were profiled and were linked to a case of murder, where a security guard was killed. One of the recovered firearms belonged to murdered security guard Bhekani Hlongwane,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Hlongwane was shot on January 15, at around 4pm, in the Emansenseni area.

Police said he sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

“The deceased’s firearm was also taken by the suspects.”

In addition to murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, the suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to any other robbery cases.

Acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal Major General Thulani Gonya applauded the team.

“We are pleased that these thugs have been arrested and the firearms that were in their hands are now in the custody of police.”

| IOL