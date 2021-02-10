Tropical storm warning for KZN residents

DURBAN, February 10 (ANA) - Residents across the KwaZulu-Natal province, particularly in the northern region, can expect heavy rains and possible flooding this weekend due to a tropical storm, warned the South African Weather Service (SAWS). SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said in an interview with the African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday that a low-pressure system was making its way across the Mozambique Channel towards parts of South Africa. Engelbrecht said that residents in the north-eastern parts of KZN will be the most affected by the coming storm. The eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Eswatini were also expected to be affected, according to Storm Report SA. Residents in affected areas, namely Richards Bay and the northern KZN coastline, can expect heavy rain from Friday into the weekend, Engelbrecht explained.

“At this stage it is a little far ahead to predict, but from Friday, during the day, we can expect upwards of 50 to 100mm of rainfall on the KZN north coast,” Engelbrecht said, adding that those numbers could persist throughout the weekend.

Engelbrecht said the ground in these areas was already saturated because of previous bad weather, increasing the likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas.

The southern parts of KZN can also expect around 20mm of rain over the weekend.

Storm Report SA said in a statement that rainfall figures were likely to exceed what current models have predicted.

“Strong wind gusts are expected along the KZN coastline from Sunday. Rough seas are also in the forecast for the KZN coastline from Saturday,” said Storm Report on Wednesday.

Storm Report said rainfall was expected to drastically increase on Sunday in KZN.

“Flooding is definitely a possibility, but we wait for official warnings from SAWS.”

– African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher