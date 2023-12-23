Truck fire, vehicle crash causes major delays on N3, over 2,000 cars per hour passing toll gates

Two separate and active traffic incidents have caused major disruptions and delays on the N3 as holiday-makers travel between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Saturday. By 12.45 pm on Saturday, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) recorded high traffic volumes causing heavy congestion.

More than 2000 vehicles per hour were recorded along the route travelling southbound (towards KwaZulu-Natal), and 1200 vehicles per hour travelling northbound (towards Gauteng). Two active crash scenes in KwaZulu-Natal were causing major disruptions and delays. In one incident, a truck was on fire near Estcourt. In a separate incident, there was a multiple vehicle crash in the vicinity of Balgowan.

In both incidents, the single southbound lane was obstructed. A backlog of traffic should be expected while recovery and cleanup operations were underway. “We appeal to road users to please remain patient and courteous. Drive responsibly. Maintain a safe following distance, reduce speed, and stay focussed. Driving under peak traffic conditions is demanding and difficult. Make every effort to ensure your safety,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3TC.

“Thank you to all emergency services and law enforcement officers who are working tirelessly to support road users along the N3 Toll Route,” she added. Earlier on Saturday, a serious multiple vehicle crash occurred causing the entire N3 Toll Route to be closed on Van Reenen Pass. Eight vehicles, including three taxis, one truck and four light motor vehicles were involved.

Dhoogra extended gratitude to all road users for their patience and understanding. “Thank you to our partners in the Road Incident Management System (RIMS) for their swift response to this major crash scene,” she said. By 7am, the N3 was fully reopened.