Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Tweeps clap back at Natasha Mazzone’s remarks that EFF supporters are ‘highly uneducated’

Natasha Mazzone. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Published 11m ago

Durban - Most people know that the Twitter streets can be a dangerous space.

If you are not prepared, tweeps can drag you with little to no shame for even the most menial of comments!

This week, it was Natasha Mazzone who found herself on the other end of tweeps’ clapbacks after she called EFF supporters uneducated.

Mazzone, the DA’s spokesperson on state security, was being interviewed by Biz News following her open letter, challenging Julius Malema to a public debate to discuss comments he recently made at an EFF gathering.

Mazzone said she believed it was time that Malema was told to his face that his idolation of dictators and fascists like Idi Amin and Fidel Castro was deeply disturbing.

“I think it is time for me and you to have a chat. I think we need to sit down, in a public arena, and talk these issues out in full. I must say, I wouldn’t normally listen to issues you raise at your conferences, but this particular speech was brought to my attention.

“I was not expecting the fire and brimstone speech as the last time I saw you, you were looking so happy and relaxed in Ibiza, although a little passé for people our age,” Mazzone said.

During her interview, Mazzone expresses that it is easy for Malema to say what he says during rallies when his supporters are around him.

“I think that it’s very easy to be brave when you’re speaking in front of a crowd of your own supporters, because you know no one’s going to stand up to you and you’re going to act like the big man. And, you know, your supporters, unfortunately, are highly uneducated and you’ve given them a healthy meal to get them in the first place. And they are going to cheer you on and you’re going to think that you have a power that you actually don’t have,” she said during the interview.

Tweeps have since fired back:

Last year, Mazzone faced criticism after it emerged that she had passed Grade 12 but did not complete her law qualification.

The party stated that Mazzone had completed her articles as well as LEAD Legal Training.

IOL

law, DA, EFF, Julius Malema, Higher Education

