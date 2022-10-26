Tweeps clap back at Natasha Mazzone’s remarks that EFF supporters are ‘highly uneducated’

Durban - Most people know that the Twitter streets can be a dangerous space. If you are not prepared, tweeps can drag you with little to no shame for even the most menial of comments!

This week, it was Natasha Mazzone who found herself on the other end of tweeps’ clapbacks after she called EFF supporters uneducated. Mazzone, the DA’s spokesperson on state security, was being interviewed by Biz News following her open letter, challenging Julius Malema to a public debate to discuss comments he recently made at an EFF gathering. Please see Open Letter below from DA Shadow Minister of State Security & National Security Advisor to the Leader of the Official Opposition, Natasha Mazzone calling Julius Malema out for his comments about people being ready to kill for the revolution. ⬇️ https://t.co/StPbfYQUZd — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 22, 2022 Mazzone said she believed it was time that Malema was told to his face that his idolation of dictators and fascists like Idi Amin and Fidel Castro was deeply disturbing.

“I think it is time for me and you to have a chat. I think we need to sit down, in a public arena, and talk these issues out in full. I must say, I wouldn’t normally listen to issues you raise at your conferences, but this particular speech was brought to my attention. “I was not expecting the fire and brimstone speech as the last time I saw you, you were looking so happy and relaxed in Ibiza, although a little passé for people our age,” Mazzone said. During her interview, Mazzone expresses that it is easy for Malema to say what he says during rallies when his supporters are around him.

Malema will probably respond.



DA shadow minister of intelligence.

Natasha Mazzone, MP. https://t.co/iLpmAzh4dU pic.twitter.com/QM0FiNpvKi — Sdu (@shufflesdu) October 26, 2022 “I think that it’s very easy to be brave when you’re speaking in front of a crowd of your own supporters, because you know no one’s going to stand up to you and you’re going to act like the big man. And, you know, your supporters, unfortunately, are highly uneducated and you’ve given them a healthy meal to get them in the first place. And they are going to cheer you on and you’re going to think that you have a power that you actually don’t have,” she said during the interview. Tweeps have since fired back:

Dear: @Our_DA



Tell your Racist cheerleader Natasha Mazzone we're @EFFSouthAfrica supporters and we're Varsity graduates 🎓 and we don't go to rallies for a meal.



Where did she graduate that blond girl? pic.twitter.com/IVOhY1ndN0 — Mosimanegape Tlhapi ♥️ (@BoyAgain_Tlhapi) October 26, 2022 Natasha Mazzone is proving to be even worse than Helen Zille



The arrogance of a poorly educated white woman insulting the intelligence & education of EFF members is a sign of her own stupidity and ignorance



She clearly knows nothing about EFF - a bunch of thinkers!!!!! — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) October 26, 2022 The EFF has major support in universities, how is Natasha Mazzone concluding that their supporters are "highly uneducated"? — Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) October 26, 2022